Nearly 600 people fail to show for north-east hospital appointments last week

Almost 600 people failed to attend north-east hospital appoints last week – and did not phone to cancel.

According to NHS Grampian’s weekly figures, which cover the week that ended on Sunday, 599 people were due to attend appointments at either Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, Royal Aberdeen Children’s Hospital or Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin but were no-shows who did not phone in.

Of those, 467 were at ARI – 6% of all appointments, 46 were at RACH – 6% of all appointments – and 86 were at Dr Gray’s – 5% of all appointments.

An NHS Grampian spokesman said: “We appreciate circumstances can lead to patients not being able to attend and occasionally they aren’t able to let us know.

“On most occasions, however, we would strongly urge people to cancel when they know they won’t be able to make it.

“Missed inpatient appointments can mean valuable theatre time is lost.

“Every uncancelled appointment results in another patient not being seen.”

During the week, 1,271 people attended ARI’s A&E department and 86.8% were assessed within four hours. The standard is 95%.

Another 7,677 patients were seen in ARI’s outpatient department and there were 123 emergency operations.