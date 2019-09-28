Nearly 60 new council homes unveiled in two north-east communities

Almost 60 new council homes have been unveiled in two north-east communities.

The properties in Peterhead and Oldmeldrum mark the end of Aberdeenshire Council’s sixth phase of new-build housing.

In Peterhead, 31 new properties at Dales View Drive and Ruby Crescent were formally launched yesterday.

School pupils and tenants joined the council and contractors CHAP Construction to mark completion of the development.

A further 26 properties have been built at Meadowside, Oldmeldrum.

The official launch at Peterhead was led by Aberdeenshire Provost Bill Howatson.

Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning Kevin Stewart MSP, communities committee chairwoman Councillor Anne Stirling and representatives of CHAP Construction also attended.

Provost Howatson said: “The homes are attractive and built to a high standard, and I wish everybody who lives in them many happy years as part of the local communities.”

Housing Minister Stewart said: “It is clear these quality, energy efficient homes will help improve the lives of new tenants by meeting their specific needs.”

The 57 new homes were built as part of phase six of the council’s new-build housing programme, under which around £22.5 million was invested, including Scottish Government funding of around £7.7 million, in the construction of a total of 151 properties.

Work has already begun on phases seven and eight of the programme, which will see around 115 further homes built by the end of the 2021/22 financial year.