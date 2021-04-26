Show Links
Nearly 500 drivers caught speeding on stretch of north-east road

By Jamie Hall
26/04/2021, 12:01 am
© Chris Sumner/DCT MediaNearly 500 drivers were caught on one stretch of road.
Nearly 500 drivers were caught speeding on one stretch of a major north-east road over the last three years, new figures show.

Statistics obtained through Freedom of Information powers show mobile cameras caught 480 people driving in excess of the speed limit on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.

In some instances drivers were clocked speeding at more than 100 mph.

