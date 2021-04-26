Nearly 500 drivers caught speeding on stretch of north-east road

Nearly 500 drivers were caught speeding on one stretch of a major north-east road over the last three years, new figures show.
Statistics obtained through Freedom of Information powers show mobile cameras caught 480 people driving in excess of the speed limit on the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly.
In some instances drivers were clocked speeding at more than 100 mph.
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe