Nearly £40 million spent maintaining council houses in Aberdeen

Nearly £40 million was spent maintaining council housing across Aberdeen last year, a new report has revealed.

The Aberdeen City Council Housing Performance Report 2018/19 has been published.

The document shows the total cost of scheduled repairs in the last year was £38.5 million.

It also reveals more than 60,000 repairs were carried out across the city last year.

Aberdeen City Council has 21,974 homes under its control and 6,240 on the waiting list.

A programme was recently launched to provide an additional 2,000 homes.

The local authority installed 1,426 new heating systems and 3,200 hard-wired smoke detectors in council houses last year.

The report also shows 95.7% of tenants were happy with the work carried out in their homes, compared with a national average of 86.7%.

And 83% were satisfied with the overall service received compared with a Scottish average of 85.7%.

The average weekly rent was £78.69, with three out of four tenants rating that good value.

The report is published in support of the Scottish Social Housing Charter, which aims to ensure that tenants are well informed about their landlord’s performance.