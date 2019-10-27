Nearly 40 call-outs in three years keeps bomb squad busy in north-east

The bomb squad was scrambled to the north-east nearly 40 times in three years, new figures show.

Figures obtained by the Evening Express under Freedom of Information legislation reveal explosive device experts came to the area to dispose of devices 39 times between April 2016 and March this year.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit was called to the north-east seven times in 2016, on 16 occasions in 2017 and on 12 call-outs in 2018.

Teams were deployed to both the city and Aberdeenshire on four occasions in the first quarter of 2019.

The EOD typically responds when people find suspicious devices washed up on the beach, along the coast, or when people find items of concern when clearing out sheds.

A spokeswoman from the Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “Those in the EOD unit are members of the Royal Logistics Corps and it can take them up to seven years to be fully qualified to deal with these situations.

“Contrary to public opinion, the majority of that is training people not to blow things up.

“It is much more about teaching people how to handle ammunition in a safe way and ensure the safety of those in the area, as well as things like the inspection of armouries.

“The role of the EOD unit is really about ensuring and improving safety rather than getting the bomb suit on and defusing devices.”

Among the devices discovered in the north-east were land mines, mortars and grenades.

Discarded shells, gas canisters and bird scarers were also uncovered.

Depending on the type of device found and its location, situations could be dealt with by Army, Navy or RAF EOD teams.

The MoD spokeswoman added: “The teams get tasked by the police initially and it is up to HQ which team gets sent to the situation.

“The RAF would deal with an air-dropped munition while the Navy would take on devices found below the water line.

“The Army unit would deal with things like tank shells.

“It is really all about who is best equipped to keep people safe.”

North-east politicians paid tribute to the teams regularly dealing with potentially explosive devices which are often suspected wartime munitions.

Liberal Democrat MSP Mike Rumbles said: “The bomb squad teams do an incredibly important job in keeping the public safe here in the north-east.

“We should be very grateful to the men and women who are prepared to put themselves in danger on our behalf.”

And Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said: “I’ve met the highly professional bomb disposal teams who work to keep people safe, and those bomb squads earn our thanks.

“They cannot tell whether the next call will be a malfunctioning bird scarer or high explosives capable of causing widespread death and destruction, but they deal with them all with the same professional approach.

“We are all safer as a result.”