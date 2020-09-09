Nearly 3,000 domestic abuse charges reported by prosecutors in north-east

North-east prosecutors pursued almost 3,000 domestic abuse charges last year, according to official statistics.

Figures released by the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS) show they pursued 2,966 charges under the Domestic Abuse Scotland Act 2018.

There were 1,920 in Aberdeen, 147 in Banff, 493 in Elgin and 406 in Peterhead during 2019/20.

This is compared to 4,839 in Glasgow, 5,441 in Lothian and Borders, 5,080 in North Strathclyde, 4,217 in South Strathclyde, 6,944 in Tayside and Fife and 1,231 in the Highlands and Islands. It is the first time the statistics have included a regional breakdown.

North-east Conservative MSP Liam Kerr said the Grampian region’s statistics for the last financial year are an “alarming number.”

He has also urged the Scottish Government to clamp down on people caught breaking domestic abuse laws.

Mr Kerr said: “These figures highlight the alarming number of domestic abuse cases across the north-east which is extremely concerning.

“Victims who have spoken up should be commended for their bravery through such difficult experiences.

“The information also shows the dedicated work of Police Scotland in catching the people who are carrying out these despicable attacks.

“But the Scottish Government’s effective abolition of prison sentences of less than a year means that serious violent criminals and domestic abusers are, at times, not receiving any prison sentence at all.

“The SNP government must abandon their soft-touch approach, give Police Scotland the resources they need and victims the justice they deserve.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the statistics show the importance of keeping domestic abuse victims safe.

He said: “Domestic abuse is a crime, and it is important that these cases are prosecuted, offenders held to account and victims protected.

“There have been real concerns that those living with abusive partners have been more vulnerable to abuse this year as a result of lockdown, and so even greater vigilance and action will be required to keep them safe in 2020.”

According to the Crown, the national total for domestic abuse charges for 2019/29 is 30,718 which up from 29,054 the previous year.

Officials said 92% of the charges prosecuted ended up going to court.

Domestic abuse campaigners have welcomed the new figures Dr Marsha Scott, chief executive of Scottish Women’s Aid, warned the coronavirus crisis could “undo progress” on domestic abuse due to a backlog of court cases.

She said: “Implementing Scotland’s new world-leading domestic abuse law has been a huge undertaking for every cog in Scotland’s justice system.

“The Crown Office have been an enthusiastic and insightful partner in transforming Scotland’s response to domestic abuse generally and coercive control specifically, and these figures are welcome evidence of that.

“There are undoubtedly still lessons to be learned in how the justice system responds to survivors of domestic abuse. We are particularly wary that the current backlog in courts due to the Covid-19 pandemic is threatening to undo many years of progress on access to justice for those who have experienced domestic abuse and we will continue to work with colleagues from across the justice system to make the necessary improvements in this regard.”

Anne Marie Hicks, national procurator fiscal for domestic abuse for the COPFS, said: “While the figures published do not cover the period of lockdown, the impact of the coronavirus pandemic upon the justice system, particularly the ability to progress criminal trials, has been significant and we recognise the impact of delays and uncertainty on victims.

“We will continue to work closely with justice partners and victim support organisations on a system-wide response to the challenges of the pandemic to ensure the justice system fully recovers, and cases progress as efficiently as possible.

“I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of domestic abuse or stalking to report this to police and seek support.”

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the law introduced two years ago has made it easier for victims of domestic abuse to come forward and contact the authorities.

He said the Scottish Government is planning to introduce new legislation to further crack down on domestic abusers in a matter of weeks.

Mr Yousaf said: “The laws we brought into force in 2018 to tackle domestic abuse have helped encourage victims to come forward and report these crimes, while providing police and prosecutors with greater powers to target those who engage in coercive or controlling behaviour towards their partners or ex-partners.

“Since April 1 2019, courts in all cases involving the domestic abuse offence or the domestic abuse aggravation must consider whether to impose a non-harassment order in order to protect the victim.

“In addition, the Domestic Abuse Act 2018 requires the court to have particular regard to victim safety when sentencing for a domestic abuse offence.

“I will introduce further legislation to the parliament in the coming weeks which would give police and the courts new powers to remove suspected domestic abusers from victims’ homes, lifting the burden of action from those already suffering or at risk from abuse by giving greater powers to police to intervene.”

Aberdeen Cyrenians offer support to victims of domestic abuse by helping them find alternative accommodation and access other services.

Lynda Reid Fowler, community service lead for the Granite City charity, has welcomed the number of charges from prosecutors and believes it shows the new law is working.

She said they are available to lend a hand to anyone who is suffering because of domestic abuse.

Lynda said: “The number of charges and prosecutions show a strong commitment to tackling the often hidden issue of Domestic Abuse. We welcomed the introduction of new legislation that came into force last year, creating the offence of coercive control and psychological abuse. These figures show that the new legislation is working, allowing more victims to seek vital help and support.

“Lockdown has had a devastating effect on those locked in with their abuser. We’ve supported many families needing a safer home, from setting up a new place to stay and delivering food parcels, to moving schools and applying for benefits.

“We offer both emotional and practical support to anyone experiencing domestic abuse, including those needing help to access safe accommodation.

“If anyone is struggling, we would urge them to get in contact and find out more about the support available to help their situation. We can be contacted on 0300 303 0903 option 4 or through our website www.weareac.org”