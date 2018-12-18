Nearly 300 north-east properties hit by power cuts

Almost 300 properties in the north-east have been cut off from the grid following a series of power cuts today.

Weather was to blame for the outages in Meikle Wartle, Stonehaven and Orton in Aberdeenshire.

Faults caused around 277 homes to lose power.

Around 240 homes in Meikle Wartle, near Insch, were cut off after overhead wires were downed due to the adverse weather conditions.

The power went off at 11am, and was eventually restored at 2.46am.

Residents in Stonehaven are currently in the midst of a power cut, with 23 homes left without power.

An engineer is currently on site working to fix the problem, which was reported at 2.37pm.

SSE hopes that the power will be restored by 4.30pm.

A further 13 properties were cut off in the village of Orton, when a tree hit an overhead line.

The fault was isolated to allow for it to be fixed, and supply was restored to homes at 3.30pm.

A spokeswoman for SSE said: “Of course we would like to apologise to the customers who were inconvenienced by the outages.”