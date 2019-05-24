Almost 30 drivers charged in north-east police road operation

Almost 30 people have been charged with driving offences after a police operation stopped 90 vehicles on the A96.

Officers carried out the checks between Aberdeen and Inverness looking to address inappropriate driving behaviour.

Police Scotland said that 90 vehicles were stopped with 28 people charged with different offences during the operation on Wednesday.

One person was charged in connection with dangerous driving and two charged in connection with careless driving.

Other charges included eight for speeding, one for using a mobile phone, two for failing to wear a seatbelt, six for using a vehicle in a dangerous condition, six for having no MOT, one for having no valid insurance and one for operating an overloaded vehicle.

Police said 24 people were also warned by officers during the operation.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Road policing inspector Neil Morrison said: “Police Scotland is committed to keeping people safe on our roads and ensuring motorists ensure their own safety as well as other road users.

“In addition to maintaining a daily presence on routes across the north of Scotland, Road Policing officers routinely carry out high-visible operations like this to send out a clear message that robust action will be taken if you don’t use our roads safely.

“Thanks to Wednesday’s action we were able to identify and detect a number of people committing offences and deal with them accordingly.

“Short-term, those offenders were charged or warned, however long-term I hope it sends out a lasting warning that dangerous or inappropriate driving behaviour will not be tolerated on our roads.

“Officers will continue to provide a visible presence on routes like the A96, providing assistance to motorists when required and taking enforcement action when necessary. High-visible operations like this will also be repeated in the future to help keep people safe.”