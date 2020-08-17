Nearly £20,000 raised by separate fundraisers after Stonehaven train derailment

Nearly £20,000 has been raised to support the families of those who died in the Stonehaven train derailment.

Two separate crowdfunding pages were set up in response to the tragedy which claimed the lives of train driver, Brett McCullough, conductor, Donald Dinnie and passenger, Christopher Stuchbury.

Dave Downey, a rail colleague in Blackpool, organised one of the pages to support his colleagues who had gone to work and not come home.

A total of £13,175 has been raised so far by over 700 people donating.

The Stonehaven Reds Aberdeen Supporters Club also set up a dedicated fundraiser to support the families of the victims.

And a local business has been in touch with organisers to pledge their support and offer all of their weekend profits in an “amazing gesture”.

Organiser, Kevin Murray, said the donation was commendable, especially when it is such a “difficult time for small businesses”.

Initially the target was £1,000 but the page has now raised £5,344, with the businesses donation still to be added.

Mr Murray, was overwhelmed by how quickly people had donated. “I can’t believe how fast it has shot up.

We’ve raised over £5,000 now and it is doing really well,” he said.

“The generosity has been unbelievable.”

“Some of the guys were talking on WhatsApp and we’re all from the Stonehaven area so it felt a bit close to home and we wanted to do something to help – that’s why we set up the fundraiser.”

The money raised will be split equally between the three families and organisers have been in touch with Network Rail and the RMT.

Although they are still waiting to hear back to confirm the passengers family will benefit for a joint fund they have in place, the Stonehaven Reds will be donating a third of the money to Mr Stuchbury’s family, even if they need to organise this separately.