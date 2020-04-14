Nearly £14m handed out to small businesses in north-east

Almost 1,200 north-east businesses have secured £13.5 million in coronavirus support.

Aberdeenshire Council said it is processing 300 grants every day.

Small businesses in the region can access grants and business rate relief measures which are being administered by the local authority.

Our teams continue to work hard to process grant applications & get funds out to our local businesses. As of this morning, 1,138 companies have successfully accessed £13.5m of funding with over 300 grants being processed per day. Available support: https://t.co/cK9zQpiiKk — AberdeenshireCouncil (@Aberdeenshire) April 14, 2020

All businesses in the retail, hospitality, tourism and aviation sectors will be eligible for one year’s 100% non-domestic rates relief from April 1 – firms do not need to apply for this, it will be automatically applied when rates bill are raised.

Aberdeenshire Council is providing more details about support for businesses during the pandemic at https://aberdeenshire.gov.uk/business/business-covid-19/

For more information about eligibility for the scheme contact econdev@aberdeenshire.gov.uk