More drivers were caught speeding on the A90 than on any other road in Scotland last year, new data has shown.

Despite a stay at home restriction in place for most of the year, there were still almost 40,000 people snared by police for exceeding the speed limit across the country.

According to data obtained by car insurance firm Confused.com, Scottish drivers forked out at least £4million in fines for speeding in 2020.

Statistics for 2020 show that 9,783 drivers were caught speeding on the A90 – which stretches from Fraserburgh to Perth.

The figure represents a drop from 18,234 caught in 2019.

Alex Kindred, Confused.com’s car insurance expert, said: “It’s worrying to think that many people took advantage of quieter roads during lockdown to ramp up the speed.

“Speed limits are in place for a reason – to keep road users and pedestrians safe.

“If you’re caught speeding, you could be paying out up to 175% of your weekly income – this could be up to £1,000 for some drivers, or £2,500 on a motorway.

“Stick to the limit and avoid a hefty fine.”

‘Irresponsible drivers are putting lives at risk’

A total of 3,220 drivers were caught speeding on the A9 between Halkirk and Dunblane in 2020, a drop from 8,442 in 2019.

There were 3,709 people caught speeding on the A92 – which runs between Aberdeen and Dunfermline – in 2020 compared to 8,442 the year before.

Three drivers were reported for clocking more than 100mph on the A96 earlier this month.

Speed checks were carried out across the north-east as part of a national crackdown.

Three people, aged between 23 and 33, were caught in areas between Elgin and Fochabers, and Kintore and Inverurie.

Inspector Lorraine Mackie, from the roads policing unit in Inverurie, said: “Speed limits are in place ultimately to save lives – by reducing your speed, you give yourself more time to react to unexpected changes on the road.

“The actions of the minority of irresponsible drivers are putting lives at risk and we will continue to take action to deter this type of behaviour and to improve road safety for all road users.”

How much could you be fined?

Confused.com polled 2,000 drivers across the UK and found that around four in five drivers (79%) admitted to breaking the speed limit in the past.

While more than half (54%) claim they didn’t realise they were doing it, more than a quarter (28%) knowingly broke the speed limit to overtake another car.

One in four (25%) even admitted to speeding because they were running late.

A similar number also said they were confused about the 10% + 2mph myth – the idea that drivers will be safe from being penalised also as they are no more than that amount above the limit.

The amount you could be fined can sometimes depend on your income.

Confused.com has created a speeding fine calculator to give people an idea of how much they are likely to be fined if you’re caught over the limit.