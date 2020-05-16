Nearly 1,000 north-east readers take part in reading challenge

Almost 1,000 north-east residents took part in a reading challenge run by Live Life Aberdeenshire.

The Winter Word Reading Challenge, which ran from December to February, saw nearly 1,000 local readers taking part individually, together as a family or as a group of friends.

Although nearly half of those taking part were children aged three to 10, this is the first year it has been open to all age groups and 36% of participants were adults.

Borrowers picked up an entry card from their local library then completed various challenges, from reading seven books borrowed from a library to downloading eBooks from the digital library.

Of the 954 people who signed up to the challenge, more than 45% completed it and submitted their entry card into a prize draw.

Prizes included a complimentary pass to Blair Drummond Safari and Adventure Park, a family pass to Landmark, a Mackie’s of Scotland hamper of goodies, Grampian Transport Museum family membership and more.

The library service saw an increased uptake in downloads of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eNewspapers and the streaming of music via its digital platform.

To see the digital library services on offer on Life Live @ Home, visit www.livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/live-life-at-home/