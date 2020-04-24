Near Me project sees north-east doctors carry out hundreds of virtual consultations with patients

North-east doctors carried out more than 1,400 virtual consultations with patients across the region in the last week alone.

The Near Me project has been in regular use in the NHS Grampian area since 2017 and plans to increase its use this year have been sped up due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

It is an online system for people who need to visit a GP but are unable to visit their local practice.

Patients are sent a link to the Near Me system and they use that to start the video call with their doctor.

The system checks they have everything in place for a call and then asks the patient to enter his or her name and date of birth.

The patient is then held in a secure waiting room until the clinician joins the video call.

Once the clinician joins, the consultation takes place as normal.

NHS Grampian’s digital health lead, gastroenterologist John Thomson, believes the system will continue to benefit patients even after the coronavirus pandemic.

He said: “This and the other digital health developments are fantastic responses to Covid-19 and will leave a legacy of a more agile, patient-focused healthcare system as we recover from Covid-19, benefiting clinicians and patients alike.”

Aberdeen City Health and Social Care Partnership chief officer Sandra MacLeod said their staff have already adapted to the scheme since the first training session in the city was held mere weeks ago.

She said: “It is a huge tribute to our staff teams that it is now little over a month since we delivered our first training session in Aberdeen, and the number of Near Me consultations was already peaking at 1,450 last week across primary and secondary care services in Grampian.”

