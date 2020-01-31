‘Nazi’ vandal attack on Conservative offices in Aberdeen

Vandals painted swastikas on a political office building in Aberdeen, sparking a police probe.

It came on the same night a nearby office used by civil servants was also daubed in offensive slurs.

Police and politicians have condemned the attacks and urged anyone with information to come forward.

A staff member turned up for work at a Scottish parliamentary office on Rosemount Place, Aberdeen, yesterday morning to find white paint daubed on doors and windows.

The venue is one of several parliamentary offices on the street and is used by North East MSPs Tom Mason and Peter Chapman – both Conservatives.

The letter Q was daubed on several windows – including over pictures of Mr Mason and Mr Chapman.

It is taken to mean ‘Quisling’ – a slur accusing Scottish Conservatives of serving the interests of the Union.

It is not the first time offensive graffiti has been sprayed on the building as it was targeted in a similar attack in 2015.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Staff later discovered that a vandal attack had taken place a street away, at the Conservative and Unionist Association office in West Mount Street.

There vandals daubed a swastika on a door and another swastika on a window, and wrote the letter Q several times.

The word ‘Quisling’ was daubed on a window.

All politicians who use the two buildings were in Edinburgh at the time of the attack.

One source told the Evening Express they were particularly distressed by the targeting of a building used by civil servants.

The source said: “Everyone will rightly condemn both these cowardly attacks, but it’s particularly distasteful to target a building used by civil servants who have absolutely no political affiliation whatsoever.

“It has meant that, rather than helping constituents deal with problems, staff have spent a full morning assisting police with their inquiries.”

Mr Mason said: “A member of staff came in to their place of work today, only to find the office windows covered in swearing and symbols of hate.

“Rosemount Place is a non-political parliamentary office.

“Instead of helping constituents with their issues, they spent most of the day dealing with this.

“Police will waste hours that could have been spent keeping people safe.”

Police confirmed they were investigating after “offensive graffiti” was spray-painted on two premises in Rosemount.

Inspector Andy Machray said: “If anyone has information please call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0411 for West Mount Street and 0725 for Rosemount Place, or make a call anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”