Nazareth House Child Abuse: Forced to kiss dead nuns

Children were regularly humiliated and abused emotionally by nuns at Aberdeen.

Left-handed youngsters had their hands tied behind their backs to force them to use their right, and children were forced to kiss the forehead of nuns who had passed away.

Rather than using a child’s name, sisters would call them by a number.

Youngsters from Glasgow who had been moved to the north-east were made to feel unwelcome, and nuns would make offensive remarks. They were told they were unwanted by their families.

When one boy was forcibly moved to Australia, he was told by Sister Oswald “your family doesn’t want you”, the inquiry heard.

Siblings were separated from one another with the nuns making efforts to prevent contact.

Lady Smith described the evidence for emotional abuse as “compelling”.