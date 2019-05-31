Nazareth House Child Abuse: Beaten as they kneeled

One nun, Sister Alphonso, was convicted of four charges of assaulting children – three at Aberdeen – in 2000.

She eventually admitted her guilt last year.

Children were made to kneel facing the wall for long periods while they were struck with fists, canes, crucifixes and other objects.

Runaways were hit and shut in cupboards.

The findings stated that one boy was dragged by the ear and hit with a sandal for wetting himself. He was described as being “black and blue”.

Lady Smith also found that a boy was savagely assaulted by a man called Billy Mair, whose wife helped at the home.

He was dragged into a toilet, stripped of his clothes and beaten.

It was possibly recorded at the time as a fight between two boys.

The report said: “The physical abuse described made many children’s lives miserable and caused them serious harm.”