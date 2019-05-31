Nazareth House Child Abuse: Bathed in disinfectant

Nuns in Aberdeen used high-level cleaning solution in bathwater when new residents arrived.

Children were “burned and nipped” by Jeyes fluid, which was tipped into hot water and shared by dozens of youngsters.

Sisters Hildegard and “Anne” called new residents “Glasgow tinks”, “hoors” and “sluts”, the inquiry heard.

“Jill” and her sisters were subjected to the routine when they arrived from Cardonald.

Bathing routines were “like a cattle market” as children queued, with the water too hot for the first in line and too cold and dirty for the last. The process lacked privacy and was found to be embarrassing for children.

Lady Smith said: “No thought seems to have been given to what the experience was like from the child’s point of view or to the likelihood of it being a deeply upsetting experience. I find this treatment to have been abusive.”