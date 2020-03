A new group for youngsters interested in nature is being launched at an Aberdeen park.

The junior rangers, who will be based at the Duthie Park, will meet on Saturday mornings every fortnight between May and October.

The group is being run by the Duthie Park ranger service.

For more information contact 01224 346421.

Duthie Park was opened in 1881 and is popular with dog walkers and families.