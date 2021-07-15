Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
News / Local

Natural areas being created around Aberdeen to help bees and wildlife

By Ross Hempseed
15/07/2021, 2:33 pm Updated: 15/07/2021, 6:31 pm
Around 80 species of wildflowers and plants have been found in new natural areas around Aberdeen where grass has not been cut to encourage wildflowers, help bees, and provide habitats for wildlife.

The project adopts a more natural approach to managing greenspaces by letting plants and flowers grow over the summer months improving biodiversity. There are eight areas in and around Aberdeen that are part of the initiative including Eric Hendrie Park and Fernielea Park.

Some areas will not be cut until the end of the summer however other areas are maintained with more frequent cuts.

These are areas used for informal or formal recreation activities and, where the vegetation is allowed to grow longer, paths are mown through the areas to maintain public access.

‘There is a need to take action to manage greenspaces more sustainably’

Part of ACC’s Climate Change Plan, the project delivers a proactive response to reduce harmful emissions caused by council buildings, mobility, transport, and council operations. This will help in achieving net-zero targets by 2045 and also allows people to get closer to nature in their local area.

By allowing plants and flowers to grow out, it brings more wildlife to greenspaces in Aberdeen

Philip Bell, Aberdeen City Council operational delivery committee convener, said: “Aberdeen has a long history of horticultural excellence dating back for more than 50 years resulting in many high-quality horticultural greenspaces – we have multi-award-winning parks and as recent as 2019 we were representing Scotland in the RHS Britain in Bloom UK finals, won a gold medal certificate, and also won the city category.

“With increasing awareness of climate change, there is a need to take action to manage greenspaces more sustainably to mitigate and reduce climate change and support biodiversity.

“It is good to see our efforts have supported about 80 species of wildflower and plants and the associated increase in insects and small mammals and we hope people enjoy these new areas and the benefits they bring.”