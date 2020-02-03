Nationwide campaign launched to boost special constable numbers

A nationwide campaign to recruit new special constables has been launched by Police Scotland.

The Special Constabulary is a part-time volunteer body consisting of officers with the same powers of police officers.

The role is diverse, from policing football matches to assisting at road accidents and patrolling the streets of communities to investigating crime.

Kevin Willox, 50, from Elgin, has been a special constable for seven years.

The subsea engineer by trade spends his spare time making north-east streets a safer place.

He said: “People always complain about how society is and how the police never do anything.

“Well this gives you the opportunity as a normal person to actually go and help to make a difference in your local community.

“It’s exciting, it’s rewarding and it really opens your eyes. It’s a very unique opportunity that people should consider.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Kevin was one of the first special constables in the north-east to become a fully-trained standard response driver, and is able to deal with emergencies.

He said working in the role had also helped him grow as a person – and he said older people should not be discouraged because mature candidates bring their own range of skills to the role.

He said: “You deal with confrontation a lot in the police, so you get very at ease when dealing with people and become better at handling conflict, so it just builds your confidence as a person.

“As a mature special constable you can bring life experience.

“You may have a family so you know how to deal with stroppy teenagers or little kids.

“The life skills you bring from your life outside the police fit very well into the role of a special constable.”

Candidates for the role must be at least 18 years old and physically fit, with a committed and open-minded attitude.

The training can either be condensed over a three-week period or carried out over weekends.

Assistant Chief Constable John Hawkins said: “Anyone is eligible to apply to become a special constable as long as they satisfy some basic requirements for the role but ultimately we are looking for people who want to make a real difference to their communities and can bring a fresh perspective to the team they work in.

For more information visit scotland.police.uk/recruitment/special-constables/