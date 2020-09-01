National Trust fundraiser returns to hero’s welcome in north-east

A fundraiser who walked more than 500 miles around some of Scotland’s most historic sites has returned to a hero’s welcome in the north-east.

Edoardo Bedin, 32, decided to walk from Aberdeenshire to Glasgow and back again along with colleague Daria Phoenix after being placed on furlough from his job at Haddo House.

The pair visited 23 of the National Trust for Scotland’s properties along the way, with all money raised being donated to the organisation.

Five weeks after setting off, they finally returned to the north-east – and were given a fitting reception as they were marched home by a piper for the final few metres.

Edoardo said: “It was amazing. I almost burst into tears when I saw the piper when I was walking up Haddo Drive.

“I am proud and happy I didn’t give up on the trust in a time of crisis, even when other people were losing hope.

“It’s very happy and joyful. Doing this walk started as an idea and a dream, and it just grew bigger and bigger.

“Every time I went somewhere there were people, they kept telling me I had given them the chance to meet people again after five months.

“It gave people an opportunity to gather and see each other.”

So far, the pair have raised around £5,000 through their walk.

Midway through the journey, Edoardo found out his role had been made redundant as the trust attempted to deal with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, the organisation kept all staff who had lost their roles on the payroll so they could benefit from the furlough scheme.

And although he does not yet know whether he will be able to work for the trust in the future, Edoardo said he was delighted to help the public “reconnect” with Scotland’s history.

He said: “Raising millions of pounds wasn’t something I was going to do. But what I wanted to do was help people reconnect with the communities and people who usually visit the attractions.

“It’s been a tough time for the trust because difficult decisions had to be made. I felt like I had to try and help as much as I could to remind people what happened wasn’t the fault of the trust.

“The trust had to do whatever it could to preserve the memories of the places themselves.

“The new chief executive came in and since then we have had a miracle. We all thought we were going to lose 427 jobs at the end of June but he saved 200 of them.

“He talked to the government and made sure we had a plan in place.

“We were able to open additional properties like Pitmedden Gardens because of the money he got from the government.

“The trust is home to me. I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.

“It’s a charity and that means you don’t work for money. You work because love the mission of the charity.

“I would love to get back to work. My role’s been made redundant but because the trust has been looking after us as much as they can, they have kept us on furlough.

“I would love to continue my job at Haddo but even if I can’t, I wanted to help the trust one more time.”

To donate to the fundraiser, visit justgiving.com/fundraising/hittingtheroadfortheloveofscotland