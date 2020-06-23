National Trust for Scotland reveals gardens and grounds set to reopen next month

The National Trust for Scotland has revealed the full list of gardens and grounds on their properties that will reopen next month.

Nine of the Trust’s Aberdeenshire properties are among those that will be partially open to visitors from July 6.

They include the garden and grounds of Castle Fraser, Crathes Castle, Drum Castle, Fyvie Castle, Haddo House and Leith Hall.

The grounds of Craigievar Castle and Pitmedden will also be open, though the Pitmedden Garden itself will remain closed until spring 2021.

The Trust will also open the car parks on Mar Lodge Estate.

However, visitors will be waiting longer to get inside the properties themselves.

The National Trust for Scotland revealed earlier this month they hope to reopen the buildings and visitor centres for Crathes Castle, Drum Castle and Mar Lodge Estate in mid-August.

All the heritage group’s other Aberdeenshire properties are set to open their doors next year except Leith Hall, Garden and Estate in Kennethmont, which will remain closed until the 2022/23 season.

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: