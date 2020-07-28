North-east National Trust employees set off on fundraising adventure across Scotland

Two National Trust for Scotland employees have set off on their journey across the country.

Historian and archaeologist Edoardo Bedin and volunteer guide Daria Phoenix will walk from Aberdeenshire to Glasgow and back again to raise awareness of the nation’s heritage and the importance of conservation.

Edoardo was furloughed when Haddo House was forced to close due to Covid-19.

The operations supervisor and his colleague Daria will visit 23 National Trust properties along the way and all money raised from their efforts will go towards the upkeep of the organisation’s properties.

The pair set off from Cathes Castle at 8am this morning and are expected to arrive at House of Dun sometime this evening.

As they strode down the drive the determined duo sang a ‘rousing and cheery’ chorus of I’m Gonna Be (500 miles).

The pair’s adventures can be followed at www.facebook.com/HittingTheRoadForTheLoveOfScotland

To sponsor them, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hittingtheroadfortheloveofscotland