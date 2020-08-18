National Trust employee on epic fundraiser loses his job

A National Trust for Scotland employee carrying out a 500 mile fundraising walk for the charity has lost his job.

Italian-born Edoardo Bedin, operations supervisor at Haddo House near Ellon, is attempting to walk across Scotland to raise awareness of the nation’s heritage and the importance of conservation.

Up until March, Edoardo looked after the visitor’s experience and managed a team of volunteer guides at the stately home.

But the 32-year-old was furloughed when all National Trust properties were forced to close due to Covid-19.

He received a call yesterday to inform him that he no longer has a job, but said he feels “positive” about the future.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced that it had offered a total of £3.8 million of financial support to the trust.

He is one of 188 staff made redundant from their roles.

Edoardo, of Aberdeen, said: “A representative from the people services team and an operations manager from my region spoke to me about the process and made sure I understood what was happening.

“They were extremely helpful and very sympathetic.

“Although I will lose my job at Haddo House, there will be an opportunity for those who have lost their jobs to apply for a new role. There will be clarification soon as to what these new roles will look like.

He added: “At the moment, there is still a lot of hope for myself and my colleagues because this funding will bring more resources into the trust.

“It might have been sad news but I’m feeling positive.”

Edoardo started his 500 mile walk with his colleague Daria Phoenix on July 28 at Crathes Castle.

The pair planned to visit 23 National Trust properties during the challenge.

The latest leg of their journey took them to Hill of Tarvit near Cupar.

If all goes to plan, Edoardo will complete his epic walk on August 30, when he will stop off at Pitmedden Garden before crossing his personal finish line at Haddo House near Methlick.

He added: “It’s been a great experience. I’m loving Scotland.

“I didn’t want to leave Arran, it’s beautiful.

“I had the chance to drink from a stream at Glen Rosa, which is something you can’t do very often in Italy, so it was a special experience.

“The Trust has shown great support for me along the way and have come out to welcome me.

“It shows there are so many people who care and it really changes your day.”

Edoardo and Daria have raised more than £2,500 for the National Trust for Scotland so far.

He added: “Some of the donations are coming in are from people I’ve met on the road, and I’ve told them my story.

“It’s really having an impact.”

A spokesman for The National Trust said they were unable to confirm when individual properties may open until all affected staff have had their one-to-one meetings to confirm outcomes.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/hittingtheroadfortheloveofscotland