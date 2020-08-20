National Trust confims majority of north-east grounds and properties will reopen this year after funding boost

The National Trust for Scotland plans to reopen the majority of its grounds and gardens in the north-east this year.

The Scottish Government made an announcement that it would contribute £3.8m towards the charity in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis.

A total of 33 built heritage projects will now reopen this year, rather than the 27 originally planned, with the number of compulsory redundancies falling from 429 to 188.

In the north-east, National Trust for Scotland (NTS) will be reopening Drum and Crathes Castles in the coming weeks, with Pitmedden Garden alongside Pitmedden Garden later this year, which was not due to reopen in 2020 at all.

Most of the remaining historic buildings will open for the new season at Easter.

However, although the grounds at Leith Hall are now open, the hall itself is unlikely to reopen before the end of 2021, but will be kept under review, as a result of severe financial hardship faced by the trust.

A total of 16 posts across the north-east and Angus will be saved from risk of redundancy, from 84 that were originally placed in this position.

The National Trust for Scotland’s chief executive Phil Long OBE said: “I want to offer my profound thanks to the Scottish Government, Scottish Enterprise and particularly to the Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Fair Work and Culture, Fiona Hyslop.

“It has been a tough and demanding year so far, but I am glad that we have been able to begin the return to some form of normality. As we re-open properties we have been very busy ensuring that they are safe places to visit as we abide by the government guidelines designed to ensure the well being of our welcome visitors and our volunteers and staff who I would also like to thank for their immense hard work and fortitude during this deeply concerning time.”