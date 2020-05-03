National music role for Aberdeen university professor

A new Aberdeen University academic has been appointed as the head of the UK’s professional body for musicians.

Professor Chris Collins will lead the higher education institution’s school of language, literature, music and visual culture (LLMVC) from next month.

He has also been chosen to be president of the Incorporated Society of Musicians (ISM) for 2020/21.

Professor Collins, whose work crosses over music, language, literature and performance, arrives in Aberdeen from Bangor University where he has been since 2001.

He said it is “a privilege” to be taking over at the ISM from Dr Huw Williams, who is leaving the post.