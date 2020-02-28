National Lottery funding boost for north-east mental health group

A north-east group is among 29 befriending organisations to be awarded a grant from the National Lottery.

Projects helping to re-connect isolated or lonely people in communities across Scotland are sharing £3.5 million of the National Lottery Community Fund.

Huntly-based Networks of Wellbeing has been awarded £149,909 for their work in supporting people living with mild, severe or enduring mental health conditions.

The group works to provide workshops that support relaxation, improve physical health and provide an opportunity to build social connections.

In a statement, it said: “It is a huge privilege to work with such an amazing team of people and so humbling to have the support of the community around us. The National Lottery Community Fund have award is a fantastic start to 2020.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

National Lottery Community Fund Scotland director Neil Ritch said: “All of these projects are fantastic illustrations of National Lottery money reaching into communities and changing lives.

“We can all experience feelings of isolation or loneliness no matter our background, so it’s fitting that National Lottery funding is there to benefit everyone.

“Giving a few hours of your time to engage with someone can make an immeasurable difference to them and we are proud to support these important befriending projects.”