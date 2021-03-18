National Lottery funding boost will support Aberdeen charity’s vital work helping children

A north-east charity has been awarded over £100,000 in funding from the National Lottery to help support its vital work.

Sunrise Partnership, which provides free one-to-one therapeutic support to children and young people across the north-east who have experienced significant loss or bereavement, received £107,000 from The National Lottery Community Fund Scotland.

The funding, from the largest community funder in the UK, will allow the charity to continue its vital work throughout the north-east for the next three years.

Michelle Southgate, support service manager of Sunrise Partnership, said: “Sunrise Partnership are delighted to be awarded such generous funding from The National Lottery Community Fund once again.

“Having the security of three years funding for our area managers will ensure we can continue to support children and young people in Aberdeenshire who have experienced bereavement and significant loss.

“Additionally, this also means that we can develop and extend the scope and depth of our work.”

Sunrise Partnership was founded in 2014 by Eileen Wheeler, after both work and personal experiences meant that she did not want children to feel confused, angry, scared, hopeless and alone when they were facing something huge in their life.

Eileen believed that Sunrise Partnership could support them to a brighter future. Now, the charity supports over 70 children and young people across the city and shire.

As well as providing bereavement support, Sunrise work with many children who are either living in kinship care or foster care or children who do not see a parent or a sibling.

The charity helps them tell their story from their perspective, to make sense of what has happened, to explore and understand their emotions, and to develop coping strategies they can use both now and into the future.

Michelle added: “We look forward to working in partnership with The National Lottery Community Fund over the next three years.

“I know our children and young people will benefit greatly from this, enabling them to come to terms with their loss and realise their full potential.”