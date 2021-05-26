‘National issues’ leads to vaccination letters for 30-39s in the north-east being delayed

A national issue has led to vaccination letters for those aged between 30 and 39 in the north-east being delayed.

NHS Grampian moved to reassure all those in that age bracket that a letter will be or has already been sent out to anyone still waiting for an appointment.

They said that “an issue has been identified nationally which has led to some deliveries being delayed.”

This problem has now been resolved, but the health board has warned that some people may get appointments at very short notice.

It is understood some people have been contacting the NHS through their missed appointments form and asking when they would get the jab, despite letters already having been sent out.

The launch of the self-registration portal for people aged between 18-29 has led to extra concern amongst the older cohort.

However, NHS Grampian has said that this new system does “not mean we have finished with 30-39 year olds.”

They added: “We can only apologise for any inconvenience and encourage you to attend your appointment wherever possible.”