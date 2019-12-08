National awards for north-east schools

Two Aberdeenshire schools have been recognised for their commitment to improving sporting opportunities.

Bervie Primary School and Mearns Academy achieved Sportscotland’s Gold School Sport Award during the 2018 to 2019 school year for demonstrating commitment to providing quality PE and extra- curricular opportunities in their communities.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A total of seven schools across Aberdeenshire have attained the Gold Award, which aims to put young people at the forefront of decision making and planning of PE and sport in their school.

Live Life Aberdeenshire’s Active Schools team works in partnership with schools to identify current strengths and areas for improvement in PE and school sport.

For more information visit livelifeaberdeenshire.org.uk/sport-and-physical-activity/active-schools