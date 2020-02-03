NASA astronaut Bill McArthur to give talk in Aberdeen

An astronaut who has been on the International Space Station is to give a talk in Aberdeen.

NASA in Aberdeen will take place again for the third year.

Run by Aberdeen Science Centre, it is aimed at both schoolchildren as well as the general public.

This year, astronaut Bill McArthur will share his experiences from multiple shuttle flights, and also about his time as commander of the expedition #12 crew on the International Space Station.

The challenges of going to Mars will also be discussed, as well as how the International Space Station helps to gain the knowledge required to make missions into space successful.

The free public talk will take place on March 21 from 10am-11.30am at the Aberdeen Science Centre on George Street.

It will again be open from noon until 4pm for a free family day, which will give visitors the chance to take part in activities run by organisations such as TechFest, Oceaneering, SPE and other Nasa in Aberdeen sponsors.

The same talk will also take place at Robert Gordon’s College on March 20.

The family day is free to attend and is not ticketed.

Although tickets for the talk are free, places need to be reserved at bit.ly/2GwXo8p