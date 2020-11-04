Name chosen for baby alpaca at Aberdeen’s Pets’ Corner

A baby alpaca born at Pets’ Corner in Aberdeen has finally been given a name.

Visiting school children “overwhelmingly” chose Pedro for the woolly creature, the council said.

Hugo and Milo were also in the running, but Pedro was chosen as a nod to the animal’s South America mountain roots.

Pedro was born in September to mother Betty, who has been at the Hazlehead Park petting zoo for nearly two years – and has become a popular attraction.

The mother and son have been heard humming to each other, a mannerism common in the species.

Aberdeen City Council operational delivery convener John Wheeler said: “The baby alpaca has been very popular since he was born at Pets’ Corner and it’s great school children have given him a suitable name from the region where alpacas are from.

“Pedro is extremely cute and no double will continue to be a star attraction with visitors watching as he grows up.”

Outdoor areas and the meerkat section of the attraction are still open despite the pandemic but the council has closed the aquarium and reptile house as the building is too small for physical distancing.

Limited numbers are being allowed in at once and visitors are being asked for contact tracing details too.

Other animal at the park include meerkats Dee and Den, Mason the donkey, two cross-bred pigs, turkey, chickens, sheep, goats, Hector the Shetland pony, miniature donkeys, budgies, ducks, guinea fowl, canaries, ferrets, rabbits, and guinea pigs.