Namaste room created to help Aberdeen care home staff relax

An Aberdeen care home worker has created a namaste room to ensure stressed staff have a place to relax.

Suzanne Edmond, activities co-ordinator at Renaissance Care’s Cowdray Club Care Home in Ferryhill, decided to create a space for staff after seeing how tirelessly they worked to care for the elderly people in the home.

As there has been an upheaval in visiting restrictions, new systems and processes implemented in the industry, it has increased pressure on those living and working in care homes.

To help staff through this, Suzanne wanted to make a space for quiet reflection and serenity where they could go to clear their heads and get a little bit of peace.

She said: “If the staff are feeling happy, the residents will benefit from their energy and enthusiasm, and that’s a large part of why we decided that a room purely for staff to relax and get away from the hustle and bustle of the home was majorly important as we moved forward in this ‘new-normal’.

“We called this area the ‘namaste room’ and my colleagues have been enjoying using it whenever they get a little bit of time during their shift.

“We asked the staff how we could help them during this difficult time and so many mentioned that they would benefit from somewhere to get some headspace, so we found a spare room and began creating the namaste room.

“I have had mental health struggles of my own in the past, so used what I had learnt from this time to try and help my colleagues.”

The room is painted in neutral colours and furnished with soft and comfortable seating, with bright windows to allow the outdoors inside.