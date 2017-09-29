North-east photographer set to hold talk as part of celebration of libraries

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

Aberdeen City Libraries is set to host a free talk by an acclaimed photographer as part of national celebration of libraries.

Stonehaven photographer Andy Hall will visit the Central Library on October 9 as part of his tour to promote his new book Aberdeenshire – a new perspective.

The event, which starts at 6.30pm, is part of the Scottish Chartered Institute of Library and Information Professionals (CILIPS) inaugural libraries week.

Andy said: “I am very proud of this new book, my seventh.

“It has given me the opportunity to explore my home area with my camera and remind myself of how lucky we are to live in such a beautiful part of Scotland.”

During his talk Andy will be discussing what it took to create his book which includes images from around the North-east.

The hour-long event will include a question and answer session, followed by a book signing.

Booking is essential at the event with anyone looking to secure a place asked to contact 01224 652500.