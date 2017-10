Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A North-east deck machinery firm is back in the black after what has been a challenging two years for the oil and gas industry.

Turriff-based company Ace Winches said the firm has delivered a positive performance in the last 12 months.

Although in 2016 the firm saw a decline in turnover to £22.8 million, it recorded a return to profitability as the company made £1.109m in pre-tax profits.