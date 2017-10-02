North-east composer Lliam hoping new opera BambinO will hit the right notes with tiny tots

Sign up to our Daily newsletter

A North-east composer has written a new opera – especially for babies.

Lliam Paterson, from Ellon, composed the unique piece of music theatre for infants aged six to 18 months.

The 26-year-old wrote BambinO which he said was an exciting project to be involved with.

Lliam is the former Scottish Opera Composer in Residence – having taken part in the emerging artist programme with the body last year.

BambinO, which premiered in Manchester earlier this year, is looking to reinvent operatic language and tradition for youngsters at an age when their minds are open to new sounds, images and experiences.

Babies are free to explore during the performance and interact with the singers and musicians.

Olivier award-winning actor and stage director Phelim McDermott is directing the show.

Lliam said: “BambinO will bring an operatic experience to a little audience with ears open to discovering new sounds.

“It is so exciting to create a colourful and vibrant work that can engage both babies and adults fully, while conveying the drama and passion of opera.

“The opportunity for me to work with as imaginative a director as Phelim McDermott is fantastic and truly inspiring. He and design team Giuseppe Belli and Emma Belli will bring a beautifully-crafted operatic world to a whole new audience.”

The work is funded and produced by Scottish Opera, Manchester International Festival and Improbable Theatre.

Director Phelim said: “It is inspiring to create a new opera for what is possibly the most discerning – and important – audience there is.

“We all know that babies respond to music and we want to nurture and stimulate that relationship through their very first opera.”

BambinO will play at the Scottish Opera Production Studios in Glasgow from October 21 until November 5 at 10am and 11.30am.