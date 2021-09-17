Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Myth buster published to educate overseas parents on common Scottish misconceptions

By Ross Hempseed
17/09/2021, 6:12 pm
The Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS) has published guidance to alleviate overseas parents concerns about sending their children to Scottish schools.

The advice assures affluent parents who intend to send their kids to boarding schools in Scotland, that there is little chance of picking up local accents such as Aberdonian or Glaswegian.

The SCIS represents four schools based in Aberdeen, including the International School of Aberdeen which educates over 500 students from 45 nationalities including Canadian, Nigerian and American.

The International School in Aberdeen contains a diverse student body with 44 nations represented at the school.

The prestigious Gordonstoun in Moray is also a member of SCIS and is where Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh received their early educations.

The myth-buster also counters the argument that the Scottish weather is a negative factor in whether you choose to send your child to Scotland.

The school’s body stressed, in a blog on their website, that myths such as Scotland’s remoteness, terrible weather and the misconception over its set curriculum.

The guide intends to dispel common misconceptions about education in Scotland

Member schools of SCIS have complete autonomy over what they choose to teach their pupils.

Therefore, most schools offer a combination of Scottish Highers, A-Levels and the International Baccalaureate depending on which course is best for students.

It is understood that the concerns raised by parents in regards to their children developing Scottish brogues, none had serious concerns and merely saw it as a cultural difference rather than a distraction.

Scotland has a very clear identity and culture and therefore pupils studying in Scotland from abroad are aware of the impact of that in many areas such as language, history and music.

Linguistic experts conclude that while developing a full Scottish accent is very unlikely, picking up local sayings and phrases is much more of a possibility.

Strathallen School in Perth has embraced and is celebrating its surroundings by opening a dedicated Traditional Music and Scottish Culture department.

The programme will offer workshops that teach highland dancing and folk music lessons using traditional Scottish instruments including the flute, accordion and fiddle.