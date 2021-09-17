Myth buster published to educate overseas parents on common Scottish misconceptions

The Scottish Council of Independent Schools (SCIS) has published guidance to alleviate overseas parents concerns about sending their children to Scottish schools.

The advice assures affluent parents who intend to send their kids to boarding schools in Scotland, that there is little chance of picking up local accents such as Aberdonian or Glaswegian.

The SCIS represents four schools based in Aberdeen, including the International School of Aberdeen which educates over 500 students from 45 nationalities including Canadian, Nigerian and American.

The prestigious Gordonstoun in Moray is also a member of SCIS and is where Prince Charles and the Duke of Edinburgh received their early educations.

The myth-buster also counters the argument that the Scottish weather is a negative factor in whether you choose to send your child to Scotland.

The school’s body stressed, in a blog on their website, that myths such as Scotland’s remoteness, terrible weather and the misconception over its set curriculum.

The guide intends to dispel common misconceptions about education in Scotland

Member schools of SCIS have complete autonomy over what they choose to teach their pupils.

Therefore, most schools offer a combination of Scottish Highers, A-Levels and the International Baccalaureate depending on which course is best for students.

It is understood that the concerns raised by parents in regards to their children developing Scottish brogues, none had serious concerns and merely saw it as a cultural difference rather than a distraction.

Scotland has a very clear identity and culture and therefore pupils studying in Scotland from abroad are aware of the impact of that in many areas such as language, history and music.

Linguistic experts conclude that while developing a full Scottish accent is very unlikely, picking up local sayings and phrases is much more of a possibility.

Strathallen School in Perth has embraced and is celebrating its surroundings by opening a dedicated Traditional Music and Scottish Culture department.

The programme will offer workshops that teach highland dancing and folk music lessons using traditional Scottish instruments including the flute, accordion and fiddle.