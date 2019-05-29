Wednesday, May 29th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Mystery solved: Why this US Government plane was in Aberdeen

by Callum Main
29/05/2019, 5:12 pm
© @Nickflys/InstagramPost Thumbnail
Send us a story

The mystery behind a United States of America plane pictured at Aberdeen airport has been solved.

The aircraft, photographed by plane spotters and pilots, arrived in the city on Monday, before flying out the next day.

It’s understood the plane was transporting a number of US senators, including Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski.

The group were visiting Aberdeen University along with energy minister Paul Wheelhouse to look at carbon capture and conversion technology that has been pioneered by a spin-out company formed at the institution.

The delegation following their visit to the University’s School of Engineering, where they toured the laboratories used by CCM (UK) Ltd

Social media commentators speculated the plane could be carrying a member of Donald Trump’s family for a golfing visit or perhaps it was checking out the north-east ahead next week’s state visit.

President Trump will reportedly bring his grown up children to Britain for the official visit.

Mr Trump will jet in on Monday for the three-day visit and will join the Queen for a traditional state banquet.

Donald Trump’s children ‘to accompany president on state visit to Britain’

Breaking