Mystery solved: Why this US Government plane was in Aberdeen

The mystery behind a United States of America plane pictured at Aberdeen airport has been solved.

The aircraft, photographed by plane spotters and pilots, arrived in the city on Monday, before flying out the next day.

@EEadele @KNBeattie @PeterSwindon I assume you guys know about this, which landed yesterday and just took off today from Aberdeen Airport? @CivMilAir pic.twitter.com/EtuN7DKNlc — Bruce (@Brusuth) May 28, 2019

It’s understood the plane was transporting a number of US senators, including Alaska’s Senator Lisa Murkowski.

The group were visiting Aberdeen University along with energy minister Paul Wheelhouse to look at carbon capture and conversion technology that has been pioneered by a spin-out company formed at the institution.

Social media commentators speculated the plane could be carrying a member of Donald Trump’s family for a golfing visit or perhaps it was checking out the north-east ahead next week’s state visit.

President Trump will reportedly bring his grown up children to Britain for the official visit.

Mr Trump will jet in on Monday for the three-day visit and will join the Queen for a traditional state banquet.