Murder probe cops appeal to find blood-stained attacker after woman found dead in Aberdeen high-rise

Police are trying to piece together the missing 66 hours of a woman found dead in her Aberdeen home after a violent attack.

Specialist police are leading a murder probe after Margaret Robertson, known as Meg, was found in her Promenade Court home on Friday afternoon.

The 54-year-old was last seen on the ground floor of the tower block shortly before 7pm on Tuesday.

And officers probing her death have made a plea for anyone who saw her in the days prior to get in touch.

They also appealed for information on anyone seen with blood on their clothes or themselves between Tuesday and Friday when Margaret was found.

A police presence is expected to be in the area for the “foreseeable future”.

Detective inspector Gary Winter from Police Scotland’s major investigation team today gave an update on the investigation at the scene.

He said: “It’s our belief that the person or persons responsible for Margaret’s murder may be contaminated with blood, have blood on their clothing or on their person.

“I appeal for anyone who has information about anyone who has blood on their clothing or on their person between the time period 6.52pm on Tuesday September 24, and 1.20pm on Friday September 27 to get in touch with the police.

“Margaret was last seen at 6.52pm on Tuesday, September 24 on the ground floor of Promenade Court.

“I would appeal for anyone who saw Margaret between that period and when she was found at 1.20pm on Friday to come forward.”

Police moved to reassure people living in and around Promenade Court and said officers would remain in the area.

Local area commander chief inspector David Howieson said: “I understand a violent crime of this nature causes significant concerns in the community and I would like to provide some reassurance that an extensive police inquiry is ongoing being carried out by local, national and specialist resources.

“There will be an increased police presence in and around Promenade Court for the foreseeable future.”

He also urged anyone with information to visit the police incident van parked just yards from Promenade Court.