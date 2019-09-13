Mystery over final cost of Aberdeen Art Gallery revamp

The total cost of the refurbishment to Aberdeen Art Gallery might not be known until it opens its doors.

At the city council capital programming committee yesterday, it emerged that the local authority is in talks with McLaughlin and Harvey over the final bill for the venue.

The attraction is due to reopen after its redevelopment on November 2.

A question of the status of the litigation was raised by Councillor Alex Nicoll, the SNP capital spokesman, and questioned whether the main costs of the project were still not known.

Council officer Steve Whyte said: “I’m certainly trying to arrange a meeting with the main contractor.

“After we’ve had that meeting, I’ll be in a better position to let you know.”

Mr Nicoll asked whether the meeting would be before or after the opening of the art gallery, with Mr Whyte replying before.

He added: “It is no surprise the administration have no idea what the final cost of the art gallery will actually be given their abysmal record with project management.”

According to a report given to the committee, the legal action is currently on hold for six months.

A fundraising target has been set for the project of £20 million, which is made up of £10m from the Heritage Lottery Fund and £4,828,500.72 from other trusts, organisations and donations.

Councillor Alex McLellan said: “In terms of the funding that will come after the opening, there’s mention of sponsoring a hall chair.

“How likely are we to achieve the over-£5 million required to get it up to £10 million?”

Mr Whyte added: “I don’t have the exact details but we’ll continue trying to raise funds going forward.

“It’ll be an ongoing process.”

At the meeting, the progress of work on Union Terrace Garden was also discussed, which stated the total budget is £25.7m. The gross budget is £28.3m, which includes already paid design costs.

Mr Nicoll said: “Less than a year ago Douglas Lumsden told us that UTG would cost £22m, his predecessor told the public £17m – the reality is they’ve never had a clue.”

Douglas Lumsden, co-leader of Aberdeen City Council, said “This administration has invested in our citizens and in our public buildings and spaces and I am positive that the public of Aberdeen are firmly behind that investment.

“The public of Aberdeen must wonder if the SNP have any policies which benefit the city and its citizens because all the SNP seem to be doing is undermining and criticising the administration for its successes.”