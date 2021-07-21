Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Show Links
News / Local

Mystery of three whales found dead on Moray beach

By David Mackay
21/07/2021, 3:36 pm
The whales were found on the coast at Culbin Forest, near Findhorn. Photo: Steve Truluck at Sea
The whales were found on the coast at Culbin Forest, near Findhorn. Photo: Steve Truluck at Sea

Tests are being done to determine why three whales died after becoming stranded on a Moray beach.

The young Sowerby’s beaked whales were spotted by a walker at Culbin Forest near Findhorn.

Initial surveys established the rare stranding of the juveniles was not due to them becoming entangled in any equipment and no plastic was found in their bodies.

However, the reason that caused the whales to beach remains a mystery while further tests are done by the Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme.

What do we know about the whales?

The whales were all juveniles and were all stranded on the beach together before being spotted by a walker on Thursday, July 15.

It is believed they came ashore the night before.

The Scottish Marine Animal Strandings Scheme has a remit to examine such incidents to determine the underlying cause of such events and the direct or indirect role humans play in them.

The whales were found on the beach at Culbin Forest, near Findhorn. Photo: Jason Hedges/DCT Media

Strandings coordinator Nick Davison said: “We launched a post-mortem investigation at the site because it would be too difficult to shift them elsewhere.

“Our initial findings are that they came ashore live and died on the beach, but as to why we have a bank of ancillary tests which will happen over the coming weeks.

“They are a deep diving species so they are sensitive to underwater noise, they may also have picked up some sort of infection, but we really don’t know at the moment.”

What were the whales doing in the Moray Firth?

Because Sowerby’s beaked whales are a deep diving species they are rarely seen.

The sea mammals’ diet is mainly squid and small fish, making the Moray Firth a perfect environment for them to find food.

They can be found across a large area spanning from the western North Atlantic to Madeira off the coast of Portugal and the Norwegian Sea.

The whales are generally reclusive and stay away from ships, meaning they are not spotted very often.