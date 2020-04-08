Mystery donor’s £10,000 to help Aberdeen residents hit by coronavirus

A mystery donor has pledged thousands to a fundraising campaign to help Aberdonians impacted by coronavirus.

The Lord Provost’s Charitable Trust has received nearly £100,000 in donations to help the city’s response and recovery from the pandemic.

It is understood an anonymous individual added £10,000 to the pot, with another significant donation from The Seven Incorporated Trades Of Aberdeen to support the “acute need” of those in the city.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett – who oversees the trust independent of the city council – said the pot totalled somewhere in the “high tens of thousands of pounds”.

He said he hopes other businesses, organisations or private individuals will donate what they can to help those worst affected.

Registered charities will be able to approach the trust for assistance.

