Mystery as north-east oil worker vanishes in Costa Blanca

The family of a missing Aberdeen man last seen kayaking in Spain more than a week ago have said each day that passes is “more difficult to bear”.

Kenny McPherson, 62, from Aberdeen, was last seen on Saturday November 23, paddling his kayak in Torrevieja marina on the Costa Blanca, where the family have a holiday villa.

Neighbours report seeing the offshore survey engineer heading out with a new lime green kayak strapped to the top of his metallic blue Skoda Fabia, which was left at the marina.

But despite Spanish police launching land, sea and air searches, he has not been seen in over a week, with his family growing increasingly anxious.

Kenny’s stepdaughter Anna Mitchell, 22, said: “Every day that passes only makes it more difficult to bear and the emotional toll only increases as time goes on.

“All we want is for him to come home safe.”

Anna and her brother Alexander, 27, immediately flew to the Spanish resort with their mum Alexandra Mitchell, to lead the search for Kenny, putting up posters and searching in neighbouring coastal areas to see if they could find him.

Anna said: “We think maybe he went further out to try to catch fish. The weather that day was nice but about 12pm it turned a bit stormy.

“The translator in the police station said the weather was very bad that day.

“We think he maybe has been pulled out with the tide.

“Algeria and Morocco are not that far away so we did wonder if he has been pulled out and if someone in a boat has picked him up.”

Mr McPherson, whose full name is Kenneth Dallas McPherson, is described as 5ft 11in tall and of medium build with a white goatee beard and short greyish hair.

The family have urged anyone with information to get in touch with the British Consulate in Alicante by phoning (0034) 9652 16022.