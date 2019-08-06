Mystery as cat collar from 190 miles away found in north-east

Staff at a north-east attraction made an unusual find – a cat collar from 190 miles away.

The discovery was made by Michael Strachan, collections manager at the Museum of Scottish Lighthouses in Fraserburgh yesterday.

He gave it to the front of house staff who contacted the owner only to find out she and her cat were 190 miles in Prestonpans near Edinburgh.

Mr Strachan thought the collar would belong to a feline living a lot closer to home.

He said a pesky bird may be to blame for the bizarre find.

Mr Strachan said: “I found the collar on my way round to the lighthouse and after noticing the phone number I handed it to the front of house to ring the owner expecting it to be someone local.

“When we got the owner on the phone we don’t know who was most surprised as they have no idea how on earth it got here, and we certainly didn’t think it had come 190 miles.

“The owner suggested it may have been carried this far by a seagull but who knows.”