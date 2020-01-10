Mystery £80,000 cash gift lets Aberdeen cricketer Solo Nqweni fly home to South Africa

An Aberdeen cricket star who was struck down by a rare illness will be able to return home after an anonymous benefactor stepped in to fund his journey.

Aberdeenshire Cricket Club player Solo Nqweni, 26, contracted Guillain Barre Syndrome last summer and was left unable to walk, talk or breathe unaided.

The South African has spent months in hospital, far from home and his baby son – who was born just weeks before Solo travelled to the north-east.

Last week, he was deemed well enough to fly home – but only with medical support – leaving him and his family facing a bill of around £84,000.

A fundraiser was set up by his agent Rob Humphries, raising more than £3,000 in three days.

But now an anonymous donor has come forward to cover the remainder – reuniting the star with his little boy.

And Solo’s family and friends hope he could return home as early as this weekend.

Rob, who arranged Solo’s move to the north-east through his firm World Sports Xchange, said: “Solo, the entire Nqweni family, the cricketing community at large and World Sports Xchange wish to thank every person that has donated, shared links on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and written or read about Solo’s story. We are truly touched by the overwhelming support as this would not have been achieved so soon.

“We are eternally grateful for the kindness and generosity of spirit shown.

“Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, Cricket South Africa, the incredible medical team at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, World Sports Xchange and the Nqweni family have provided Solo with such wonderful support and their efforts cannot be overstated.”

Solo was in intensive care for three months before being transferred to the neurological ward at ARI.

Members of his family made the trip from South Africa in shifts to ensure someone was always by Solo’s side.

He recovered enough of his speech to send a video message to his country’s rugby stars as they won last year’s World Cup.

And he was well enough to meet England cricketer Ben Stokes, who visited when he was in the city for the Sports Personality of the Year awards.