Aberdeen body expresses ‘support and solidarity’ over Myanmar coup

An Aberdeen trade union body has written to the ambassador from Myanmar expressing “support and solidarity” over the coup in the country.

Aberdeen Trades Union Council (ATUC) has written to the ambassador in London voicing its concerns over the military takeover in the republic, and voicing “solidarity with those resisting the military”.

The organisation added it was “appalled” by events in the country.

In a letter, the council’s president Graeme Farquhar said: “We are opposed to the military coup and the resulting death and injury of innocent civilians who were

peacefully protesting to demand that democracy is restored.

“In solidarity with the trade unions and other civil and human rights organisations in Myanmar, we demand an end to the military coup and a return to democracy and respect for trade union, civil and human rights in Myanmar.

“ATUC are appalled at the seizure of power by the military in Myanmar and to inform you that our organisation will do all we can to act in solidarity with and support those resisting the military to stop the coup succeeding.

“We will also work with other national and international organisations in a campaign to secure the release of all those detained and bring an end to the violence and harassment of the trade unions and their members and other citizens in Myanmar.

“We stand united with the people of Myanmar to ensure that the people’s vote is respected and that all those who have been democratically elected can form a legitimate government.”