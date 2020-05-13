My Lockdown Diary: By Westhill Primary pupil Tia Kanengoni

My name is Tia and I am five.

My teacher had taught us about coronavirus. I was glad when schools closed because I didn’t want to catch it.

I was reluctant to go for walks because I was scared of the virus and preferred playing in the garden. My mum taught me it was okay to go for a short walk just for exercise.

At first I really enjoyed homeschooling and was keen to show my mum and dad how things are done at school.

But now as the lockdown has continued I’m beginning to miss school. I enjoy feedback from my teachers. I miss my cousins Amara, Neph, CJ, Aaiishya and Rue very much –they live in Tillyfourie. I also miss my school friends.

I’ve kept in touch with some of them via WhatsApp. At home I have been playing with my sister Maka. We celebrated my mum’s birthday – we had lots of cake at home. I helped my mum and dad to plant potatoes, strawberries and flowers. I can’t wait for lockdown to end – I miss school, friends and teachers.

I can’t hug my mum and dad after they come in from work as they both work at the hospital and they need to have a shower first.

This gets my little sister upset because she is too young to understand.

I’m looking forward to spending the weekend with my cousins.

