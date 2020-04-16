My Lockdown Diary: By Keith Grammar School pupil Sarah Green

Isolation: a time of frustration, films and FaceTime.

This perilous pandemic has been fuelled on uncertainty and the unknown and now the kind of dystopian future described in George Orwell’s 1984 does not seem so distant.

Speaking of Orwell, SQA exams have been cancelled, which is strange, yet relieving. No longer are my Easter holidays crammed with mind-numbing revision and I can truly relax – without having the subjunctive tense and trigonometry, which I have yet to master, constantly on my mind.

Without school there has been little structure to my days. I will be the first person to admit that I have guiltlessly spent entire days in my pyjamas on a Netflix binge. The word “unprecedented” has been said enough to make it inane and if I hear it one more time I might even go outside and see my friends – who I so dearly miss.

However, on a more positive note, at least I can stay connected with them on apps like Houseparty and Facetime. I cannot imagine living in a time before mobile phones and not speaking to them every day.

Ultimately, there are worse things that could happen than having to stay in the house all day and I’ve not let this destroy my morale. We should bask in the beauty of not being obliged to be busy.

