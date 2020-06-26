My Lockdown Diary: By Elrick Primary School pupil Ruby Clark

Hi I’m Ruby Clark and I am six and go to Elrick Primary School. I felt sad when I got sent away from school for lockdown because I couldn’t see my friends and my teacher.

My Mummy has to teach me at home and that was so funny because my Mummy is a teacher at a different school!

We have done lots of baking and maths. My favourite thing to do is art. I have made lots of things. My baby brother is very noisy when we are trying to do school. He takes everything out of the cupboards and one day ate a chocolate Pop-Tart!

I have to do Rainbows and Highland Dancing on the computer. It is good, but not as fun as when you are all together. I did a virtual Rainbows camp and had hot chocolate and toasted marshmallows. I slept in a tent in the garden with my brother Alfie, but he was rolling about too much so he had to go inside.

I have made gift bags for my friends and put sweeties, cupcakes and tattoos inside. I made them a bracelet, too, and left them on their doorsteps. My friends did it back to me and that made me feel very happy.

It is good now I can see my Granny and Grandad and Nana and Granda in the garden, but I want to hug them. I can’t wait to have a sleepover with my cousins.

I am very excited to go back to school and go to Primary 3.

