My Lockdown Diary: By Drumoak School pupil Nico Sutherland

My name is Nico and I am seven and go to Drumoak School.

We have been doing lots of cycles and walks and lockdown has been quite fun.

My teacher Miss Hutcheon gives me jobs through an app called Seesaw. We always have maths and literacy and then we sometimes do drama or a topic or other fun activities.

In the Easter holidays I had some work from my mummy because she’s a teacher and then we had a week with no work and my daddy was on holiday with us.

On April 1 Miss Hutcheon told me to put on my school uniform but it was an April Fool and I fell for it.

It felt weird wearing my uniform in my house to do my jobs.

We have had lots and lots of Facetimes with friends and family.

At the weekend we had an online quiz with some of our neighbours.

My favourite part of lockdown has been when I had a sleepover in the sitting room with mummy and daddy and we stayed up until 10pm and ate popcorn in bed.

I am missing my friends and I’m really excited about when lockdown is over.

